N.H. Reduces Inland Beach Testing Due To Coronavirus Constraints

By 27 minutes ago

Forest Lake State Park
Credit NH State Parks

The state will not conduct some routine sampling of inland beaches this summer due the pandemic.

The Department of Environmental Services says they’ll focus on monitoring and responding to blooms of toxic algae at freshwater shores this season.

They will not regularly sample those beaches for fecal bacteria as they have in other years.

They say their lab capacity and other logistics have been hampered by the coronavirus.

Towns and beach owners can still send the state their own water samples or reports of illness.

DES says they’ll still be able to respond when public health issues arise, especially at areas with a history of bacterial problems.

Tags: 
beach monitoring
Beaches
Cyanobacteria
Department of Environmental Services

Related Content

Sununu Scraps Anti-Sunbathing Restrictions; Rally Planned For Hampton Beach

By Jun 5, 2020
Todd Bookman/NHPR

After his initial restrictions were in place for less than a week, Gov. Chris Sununu is altering the rules for beach access in New Hampshire.

Effective immediately, beaches in the state are open for all activities, including sunbathing. The initial guidelines, which went into effect on Monday, only allowed exercise activities on the sand, such as running or walking, along with swimming and surfing.

New Hampshire Bans Offshore Shellfish Harvesting During Intense Toxic Algae Bloom

By Jun 4, 2020
Chris Nash / NHDES

The state is temporarily banning shellfish harvesting in coastal Atlantic waters because of a severe bloom of potentially toxic algae.

The ban applies to mussels, clams and oysters in near-shore and offshore waters. It does not apply to lobsters, or to inland areas, such as Great Bay and Little Bay.

The advisory also does not indicate a threat to swimmer or surfers, who were allowed back onto the Seacoast beaches as of Monday.