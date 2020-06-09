N.H. Reduces Inland Beach Testing Due To Coronavirus Constraints

The state will not conduct some routine sampling of inland beaches this summer due the pandemic.

The Department of Environmental Services says they’ll focus on monitoring and responding to blooms of toxic algae at freshwater shores this season.

They will not regularly sample those beaches for fecal bacteria as they have in other years.

They say their lab capacity and other logistics have been hampered by the coronavirus.

Towns and beach owners can still send the state their own water samples or reports of illness.

DES says they’ll still be able to respond when public health issues arise, especially at areas with a history of bacterial problems.