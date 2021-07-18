-
A new federal water permit is out for a state fish hatchery in New Durham that's accused, in a federal lawsuit, of polluting waters that feed into Lake…
-
The state is out with a first-of-its-kind report on the health of New Hampshire’s lakes, showing the effects of climate change, population growth and a…
-
The state will not conduct some routine sampling of inland beaches this summer due the pandemic.The Department of Environmental Services says they’ll…
-
UPDATE: The draft permit was issued Dec. 31 and is open for public comment until Feb. 14, 2020. Click here for details. Original story continues below: A…
-
State beach monitors say they're still observing cyanobacteria blooms on New Hampshire's lakes and ponds, even this late in the year.Blooms have been seen…
-
An environmental group is suing the state Fish & Game Department for alleged pollution from a Lakes Region fish hatchery.Meanwhile, the department’s…
-
New Durham residents are frustrated by what they call slow progress in fixing pollution at the state’s largest fish hatchery.Dozens attended a public…
-
State lawmakers are asking questions about a pending pollution lawsuit in the Lakes Region.They'll hold a public meeting in New Durham Thursday to discuss…
-
Every summer morning, Midge Eliassen has the same routine. She walks out her back door, down the steps, and onto her dock on Lake Sunapee.There, she pulls…
-
New Hampshire’s Department of Fish & Game is facing a potential lawsuit over water pollution from its largest fish hatchery.The Conservation Law…