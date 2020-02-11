N.H. Primary Day Live Blog: Polls Open For The First-In-The-Nation Vote

Ballots are being cast in the New Hampshire primary, the first-in-the-nation vote in the 2020 presidential election. NHPR's news team is covering polls and candidates across the state. Bookmark this page for coverage throughout the day.

Have questions about voting in the New Hampshire primary? Click here for our 2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide.

CLICK HERE & BOOKMARK FOR REAL-TIME RESULTS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE

Want to see runup coverage? Click here for part 1 and here for part 2 of our Primary Countdown blog. Click here to see coverage by candidate, and for more stories from our political team. 

Primary Day live blog

7:00 a.m.

Many New Hampshire polls open at 7 a.m. - click here to find out more about your local polling location and hours.   

6:00 a.m.

Polls are beginning to open across New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation vote for president. Bookmark this page for coverage from NHPR throughout the day. Click here to learn more about polling places and voting hours around the state. 

12:15 a.m.

NHPR's Casey McDermott visited the midnight voting town of Millsfield, one of a few New Hampshire towns that casts midnight votes on Primary Day.

Click here to see vote totals, and bookmark that page for live results this evening.

2020 Primary

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME RESULTS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE.