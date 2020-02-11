N.H. Primary Day Live Blog: Polls Open For The First-In-The-Nation Vote

Ballots are being cast in the New Hampshire primary, the first-in-the-nation vote in the 2020 presidential election. NHPR's news team is covering polls and candidates across the state. Bookmark this page for coverage throughout the day.

Have questions about voting in the New Hampshire primary? Click here for our 2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide.

Primary Day live blog

7:00 a.m.

Many New Hampshire polls open at 7 a.m. - click here to find out more about your local polling location and hours.

6:00 a.m.

12:15 a.m.

NHPR's Casey McDermott visited the midnight voting town of Millsfield, one of a few New Hampshire towns that casts midnight votes on Primary Day.

Reporting live from Millsfield, here are the results. pic.twitter.com/YFLUKPRpWQ — Casey McDermott (@caseymcdermott) February 11, 2020

Click here to see vote totals, and bookmark that page for live results this evening.