N.H. Primary Day Live Blog: First-In-The-Nation Vote Underway; Candidates Greet Voters At Polls

By 6 hours ago
  • Supporters hold signs outside the Ward 2 polling place in Lebanon
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Supporters hold signs outside the Ward 2 polling place in Lebanon
    Daniela Allee | NHPR
  • Bernie sanders talks to the press outside Manchester's Ward 4 polling place Tuesday
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Bernie sanders talks to the press outside Manchester's Ward 4 polling place Tuesday
    Dan Tuohy | NHPR
  • Outside the polls in Hollis
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Outside the polls in Hollis
    Allegra Boverman | NHPR
  • Early morning voters in Merrimack
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Early morning voters in Merrimack
    Sara Ernst | NHPR
  • Picket fence politics for Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet in Hopkinton
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    Picket fence politics for Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet in Hopkinton
    Elaine Loft | NHPR
  • Oyster River High School is the polling place for Durham, which is expecting as many as 3,000 same-day registrants on primary day. Durham is home to UNH's main campus.
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    Oyster River High School is the polling place for Durham, which is expecting as many as 3,000 same-day registrants on primary day. Durham is home to UNH's main campus.
    Annie Ropeik | NHPR

Ballots are being cast in the New Hampshire primary, the first-in-the-nation vote in the 2020 presidential election. NHPR's news team is covering polls and candidates across the state. Bookmark this page for coverage throughout the day.

Have questions about voting in the New Hampshire primary? Click here for our 2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide.

CLICK HERE & BOOKMARK FOR REAL-TIME RESULTS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE

Want to see runup coverage? Click here for part 1 and here for part 2 of our Primary Countdown blog. Click here to see coverage by candidate, and for more stories from our political team. 

Primary Day live blog

12:30 p.m.

Bernie Sanders speaks to the press outside the McDonough Elementary School in Manchester, that city's Ward 4 polling place. Photo by Dan Tuohy.

Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

12:15 p.m.

Credit Daniela Allee | NHPR

Outside of Ward 3 in Lebanon, a sign encourages voters to write in former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg isn't on the ballot in New Hampshire, but he did win with write-in votes in Dixville Notch overnight.

- Daniella Allee   

12:05 p.m.

Democratic candidate Deval Patrick, formerly the governor of Massachusetts, stopped by the polls in Bedford. Photo by Allegra Boverman.

Credit Allegra Boverman | NHPR

11:45 a.m.

An International Association of Firefighters sign supporting Joe Biden on display near the Ward 4 polling place in Concord. Photo by Sarah Gibson.

Credit Sarah Gibson | NHPR

11:30 a.m.

South Carolina Senator (and 2016 Republican primary candidate) Lindsey Graham was spotted at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester. The diner is a perennial stop for candidates and the media during the New Hampshire Primary cycle. Photo by Alex McOwen.

Credit Alex McOwen | NHPR

Jean Barnes is ward moderator for Ward 2 in Concord. Jean has been moderator for the ward for more than 25 years. Photo by Elaine Loft.

Credit Elaine Loft | NHPR

11:10 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., 1,181 voters have cast ballots in Amherst, with very steady new voter registration, according to moderator Steve Coughlan.

"I characterize this as okay," he said. "It's not the high volume I thought might appear."

- Allegra Boverman

10:05 a.m.

Sate rep. Becky McBeath supported Elizabeth Warren at Ward 2 in Portsmouth with a dress in the candidate’s color. McBeath Calls her prop, “Dress for Success.” Photo by Dan Tuohy.

Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

Meanwhile, in Concord, Pete Buttigieg boosters hold signs outside the New Hampshire State House. Photo by Dan Barrick.

Credit Dan Barrick | NHPR

In Bedford, Governor Chris Sununu stopped by the polls to chat with voters. Photo by Alex McOwen.

Governor Chris Sununu visits the Bedford polls on Primary Day.
Credit Alex McOwen | NHPR

9:00 a.m.

Voters walk into the polls at Londonderry High School
Credit Michael Brindley | NHPR

Tom Frida is town moderator of Londonderry, where the polls opened at 6 a.m. He told NHPR he's predicting 10,000 voters will turn out today. Londonderry is testing a new electronic voting check in system, which Friday says has kept the lines running smoothly.

- Michael Brindley

8:50 a.m.

Some campaigns are hoping for strong voter turnout from young people in New Hampshire today. Many will vote in Durham, home of UNH's main campus.

Madison Savoy of Lancaster is a senior there. She says voting this year feels more real to her and her peers than 2016 did.

"I feel like there's a lot of the line for us, in terms of student debt, and job growth and... just it feels very very different in 2016. I'm very hopeful but I know what can happen so I feel like it's even more important than ever."

Savoy was lined up with friends before polls even opened at Durham's Oyster River High School. She says other friends had gone to register before voting.

Durham officials expect around 3,000 same-day registrations today.

- Annie Ropeik

8:45 a.m.

Hillside Middle School in Manchester is the polling places for Ward 2 in New Hampshire's largest city. In the lobby, an international camera crew interviewed local voters. Photo by Jim Schachter.

Credit Jim Schachter | NHPR

8:15 a.m.

In Bow, ballot counts are tabulated. After one hour of voting, 401 Democratic ballots and 135 Republican ballots had been cast. Photo by Alex McOwen. 

7:00 a.m.

Voters line up outside the polls in Durham before 7 a.m.
Credit Annie Ropeik | NHPR

At Oyster River High School in Durham, more than 50 people were lined up to vote before the polls opened at 7.

Durham's town manager Todd Selig says he expects about 3,000 same-day registrants today, mostly UNH students. 

- Annie Ropeik

6:00 a.m.

Polls are beginning to open across New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation vote for president. Bookmark this page for coverage from NHPR throughout the day. Click here to learn more about polling places and voting hours around the state. 

12:15 a.m.

NHPR's Casey McDermott visited the midnight voting town of Millsfield, one of a few New Hampshire towns that casts midnight votes on Primary Day.

Click here to see vote totals, and bookmark that page for live results this evening.

Tags: 
2020 Primary

Related Content

2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide: What You Need to Know Before Casting Your Ballot

By , & Feb 9, 2020
Allegra Boverman

The 2020 New Hampshire primary is Tuesday, Feb 11. Here's a primer on what you need to know before heading to the polls.

2020 N.H. Primary Candidate Tracker: Where and When to See the Candidates

By Jun 27, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR is following the 2020 Presidential Primary candidates on the trail, and so can you. We've created a handy calendar so you can see which candidates are appearing when - and where - across the Granite State.

N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: Candidates Make Closing Pitches To New Hampshire Voters

By 13 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

Note: Click here for Part 1 of our Primary Countdown Blog.

Click here for our Primary Day Blog.

CLICK HERE FOR REAL-TIME RESULTS AFTER THE POLLS CLOSE.