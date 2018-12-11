New Hampshire Airbnb Rentals Yield $2.9 Million In State Taxes

By 1 hour ago

New Hampshire has collected $2.9 million in rooms and meals tax revenue directly from Airbnb  in the year since the state reached a deal with the vacation rental site. 

The revenue from Airbnb comprises less than 1% of rooms and meals tax collections over the same period, but they are the first under the agreement that put Airbnb - and not property owners - in charge of sending the state the 9% tax charged in rooms and meals.

According to Airbnb's Liz Debold Fusco, the new approach is serving everybody's interests.

"Not only does it allow New Hampshire families to share their homes to make ends meet, but it also benefits the state, which is able to enjoy now $2.9 million in additional revenue from home sharing."

About 3500 people in New Hampshire now use Airbnb to rent out properties. Last year they hosted more than 200,000 guests.

Tags: 
Airbnb

Related Content

How AirBnb & Other Short-Term Online Rental Companies Impact N.H. Tourism and Housing

By The Exchange Oct 12, 2018

AirBnb, an online service that allows homeowners to rent their homes out to short-term visitors, has taken off in the last few years, and has helped foster a new way of travel and lodging. We look at how AirBnb and other rental services impact our housing market, rental prices, and neighborhoods, tourism, and other lodging options.

Portsmouth Officials Deny Appeal in AirBnB Rental Dispute

By Nov 22, 2017

City officials in Portsmouth have upheld a decision to prohibit a couple from renting out a second home through AirBnB.

Portsmouth couple Matthew Beebe and Barbara Jenny bought the house next door with the intention that one day their daughter will live in it.

In the meantime, they planned to rent out the house through AirBnB. But before they got the chance, the city served them with a cease-and-desist letter.

The city says the home, which is in a residentially zoned area, can’t be used for short-term rentals without a special exemption.

New Rules Will Mean Less Paperwork for People Renting Out Rooms on AirBnB

By Oct 18, 2017

People who rent out their homes through AirBnb in New Hampshire will soon have less paperwork to deal with.

Lodging booked through AirBnb is subject to the state’s rooms & meals tax just like any hotel.

Up until now, anyone using AirBnB to rent out a room or other space in their home has had to do things hotel owners have to do – get a tax license, collect the right amount of tax from each rental, and then submit that to the state each month.