New Hampshire Airbnb Rentals Yield $2.9 Million In State Taxes

New Hampshire has collected $2.9 million in rooms and meals tax revenue directly from Airbnb in the year since the state reached a deal with the vacation rental site.

The revenue from Airbnb comprises less than 1% of rooms and meals tax collections over the same period, but they are the first under the agreement that put Airbnb - and not property owners - in charge of sending the state the 9% tax charged in rooms and meals.

According to Airbnb's Liz Debold Fusco, the new approach is serving everybody's interests.

"Not only does it allow New Hampshire families to share their homes to make ends meet, but it also benefits the state, which is able to enjoy now $2.9 million in additional revenue from home sharing."

About 3500 people in New Hampshire now use Airbnb to rent out properties. Last year they hosted more than 200,000 guests.