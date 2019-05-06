In Nashua, Klobuchar Says Stronger National Effort Needed on Opioid Epidemic

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses addiction and mental health services in Nashua on May 6, 2019.
Credit Josh Rogers / NHPR
 

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar visited a Nashua recovery center Monday to talk up her $100 billion plan to address mental health and addiction. Klobuchar says the country needs a president willing to lead on this issue.

 

Klobuchar says her background -- as a prosecutor, and as the daughter of an alcoholic -- shapes her approach to addiction policy. She says the country is long overdue for a truly national approach to boosting treatment.

 

"One, we have never had a president that actually takes this on in a big way as we have done in the local and state levels and, two, there's just policies that have to be changed."   

 

Klobuchar would spend more on mental health programs, including in schools, and would target groups at high risk for suicide, like veterans, farmers, Native Americans and members of LGBTQ communities.

 

She'd also spend more to boost treatment beds, via a master settlement with drug companies and a new tax on opioid manufacturers.

 

