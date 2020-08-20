Meet the Candidates: Lynne Blankenbeker

As part of a series of interviews with GOP candidates in the 2nd Congressional District primary, we sit down with Lynne Blankenbeker.

Blankenbeker has served in the Middle East for the U.S. Air Force as an officer and trauma flight nurse, and later in the Navy Reserve Nurse Corps. She was a representative in the N.H. legislature, where she worked in veterans and public health issues. She is an attorney and served as a healthcare policy advisor at the Pentagon.