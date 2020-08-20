 Meet the Candidates: Lynne Blankenbeker | New Hampshire Public Radio
Meet the Candidates: Lynne Blankenbeker

By The Exchange 1 hour ago

Lynne Blankenbeker
Credit Todd Bookman/NHPR

The Exchange continues its summer series of primary candidate interviews with Republican Lynne Blankenbeker. She's running in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. Blankenbeker has served in the Middle East for the U.S. Air Force as an officer and trauma flight nurse, and later in the Navy Reserve Nurse Corps. She is an attorney and a former N.H. State Representative, and served as a healthcare policy advisor at the Pentagon.  As always, we welcome your questions - send them before the show to exchange@nhpr.org.

Air date: Friday, Aug. 21, 9-9:20 am

