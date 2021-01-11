Media and Disinformation in the Context of Capitol Insurrection

We discuss last week's attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. while exploring how social media and disinformation campaigns contributed to this moment. We also put the attack in historic context and talk about how news coverage is part of the discussion.

Air date: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

GUESTS:

Brendan Nyhan - Professor of Government at Dartmouth College and a contributor to The New York Times' newsletter, The Upshot.

- Professor of Government at Dartmouth College and a contributor to The New York Times' newsletter, The Upshot. Annelise Orleck - Professor of History at Dartmouth College.

This show was produced by Jane Vaughan.