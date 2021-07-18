-
We discuss last week's attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. while exploring how social media and disinformation campaigns contributed to this…
-
In Stark, a small cliffside cemetery has been eroding into the Ammonoosuc for years – and both earth and bones have been lost to the river.During a…
-
Portsmouth marks the 115th anniversary Saturday of its hosting of peace talks that ended the Russo-Japanese War.The 1905 armistice earned President…
-
NHPR Launches Special Season of Civics 101 PodcastBeginning this Sunday NHPR is airing special seasons of the Civics 101 podcast. History buffs, teachers, and students can tune in to learn more about the…
-
The United States government spreads power across three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Why three branches?…
-
Every ten years the United States government tries to count every person in the country with a census. What is the census? Why does the government need to…
-
Downton Abbey, the wildly popular PBS television series, is now on the big screen. We talk with a UNH historian about how accurately the series depicts…
-
NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, recorded live at The Music Hall in…
-
Paint cans marked "warm mahogany" circling his drop cloth, Glenn Bostic takes a moment to reflect on the nature of his work on the oldest surviving…
-
Derry and its surrounding towns are kicking off their 300th year anniversary this weekend with bagpipes, craft demonstrations and history lectures.The…