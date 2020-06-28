 Market Basket, Shopping Malls Among Biggest Recipients of State's Free Mask Program | New Hampshire Public Radio

Market Basket, Shopping Malls Among Biggest Recipients of State's Free Mask Program

By & 41 minutes ago
  • A member of the N.H. National Guard helps load masks into a van at the DMV in Concord. (May 8, 2020)
    A member of the N.H. National Guard helps load masks into a van at the DMV in Concord. (May 8, 2020)
    Todd Bookman, NHPR

In early May, as New Hampshire officials began to lift restrictions on some corners of the economy, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state would distribute its stockpile of disposable masks to businesses and nonprofits for free.

Now, thanks to newly provided public records, we can see where those masks ended up — and which businesses were the biggest beneficiaries.

The masks distributed through this program came from a variey of sources, including a cache obtained in China by local inventor Dean Kamen. The state set up an application portal where local companies could place their orders, and the New Hampshire National Guard was enlisted to help with distribution, which took place over several weeks at Division of Motor Vehicles offices around the state.

The program ended within several weeks, on May 22 — but not before receiving requests for more than 7 million masks from 15,000 businesses, nonprofits and other entities in the state, according to emergency management officials. (All leftover disposable masks were moved to state-owned liquor stores, where they are available for purchase in boxes of 50 by the public for $30 each.) 

Records obtained by NHPR through a right-to-know request show that large grocery chains, shopping malls and tourist-geared enterprises were among the biggest beneficiaries of the free mask distribution program. 

Grocery store chain Market Basket received more than 2,300 boxes, totalling more than 115,550 individual masks. Several malls owned by Simon Properties also received lots of boxes: State records show 1,440 boxes went to a joint order from Simon Malls/Granite United Way, plus another 560 each to Pheasant Lane Mall and Merrimack Premium Outlets. 

A couple of the state’s popular tourist trains, including the White Mountain Central Railroad, secured large quantities. So did the state’s court system, Division of Motor Vehicles, and a number of municipalities. (Full disclosure: New Hampshire Public Radio also received seven boxes of masks, as reflected in the state’s distribution records.) 

Below, you can search through the full database of free mask recipients, which was provided to NHPR through the state’s Joint Information Center. If you're having trouble viewing the table below, try clicking here to open it in a new window.

We’d also like to hear from you: If you are a business owner, did you receive the masks you requested from the state? Do you believe you have enough masks to operate safely at this time? If you are an employee, is your boss following proper mask-related guidelines? Do you have other concerns about mask usage? If so, why? Share your thoughts at coronavirus@nhpr.org.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy
masks
ppe
COVID-19
Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus Coverage - Data and Resources

Related Content

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

By Jun 25, 2020
CDC

New Hampshire identified its first case of COVID-19 on March 2. NHPR has been tracking new developments since then, as the number of confirmed cases and testing capacity — at public and private labs — has expanded.

Q&A: Are Face Mask Requirements Legal?

By 8 hours ago

As the number of new coronavirus cases spikes in several states across the U.S., governors, county officials and business owners have been crafting laws and guidelines that mandate the use of face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus.

But even a simple cloth face covering has become political.

Federal Agency Tells Employees 'No Reference To Anything COVID Related'

By Nat Herz Jun 26, 2020

A federal fisheries management agency has barred some of its employees from making formal references to the COVID-19 pandemic without preapproval from leadership, according to an internal agency document.

95 Percent of N.H.’s Overnight Camps Won’t Open This Year

By Jun 25, 2020
Courtesy of Camp Hale / United South End Settlements & Northeastern University Libraries, Archives and Special Collections

Ninety-five percent of New Hampshire sleepaway camps will remain closed this summer.

The governor’s guidelines for reopening allow overnight camps to reopen this Monday, June 29.

But Ken Robbins, president of the New Hampshire Camp Directors Association, says late notice and strict guidelines have forced most camps to stay closed.

Conducting the 2020 Census During A Pandemic

By The Exchange Jun 10, 2020
Sara Plourde, NHPR

We discuss the 2020 census, with all its implications for political districts, federal funding, and community services. Even with the coronavirus pandemic, the census is still taking place, although some information will be gathered differently this year. We chat about how the census will be conducted and its impact on our nation. 

Air date: Thursday, June 11, 2020. 

N.H. AG: Most Common Coronavirus Complaint Concerns Restaurants

By & Jun 25, 2020
Genevieve Andress for NHPR

What happens when a restaurant doesn’t follow social distancing guidelines? Or when restaurant employees who interact with customers don’t wear their required face masks?

Violations of coronavirus guidelines usually end up in the hands of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office by way of the phone number and email established for concerns regarding executive orders and guidelines.