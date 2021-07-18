-
After several weeks of protests near the private home of Gov. Chris Sununu, the town of Newfields has enacted an ordinance banning such gatherings outside…
-
Communities Across N.H. Weigh Mask Ordinances This WeekSeveral New Hampshire towns will vote this week on whether to require residents to wear face masks in public. The votes come as New Hampshire remains the…
-
The Plymouth Selectboard will host a town-wide zoom hearing Monday evening on a proposed ordinance mandating face coverings in town. Over the weekend, on…
-
In early May, as New Hampshire officials began to lift restrictions on some corners of the economy, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state would…