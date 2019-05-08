Manchester To Consider Adding Students to School Board

The question of whether to add student reps to the Manchester school board will go to voters during city elections in November.
Manchester high schoolers may soon get a seat on their school board.

On Tuesday, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a ballot item that will give voters the chance to decide whether the city's four high schools should have student representatives on the board.

Charity Kabari, a junior at Central High School and member of the Granite State Organizing Project’s youth group, says she and other high schoolers give monthly presentations to the school board, but that’s not enough.

“Whether it be about budgeting or books and things like that, we're not included in that conversation, because we're not sitting on the board.”

If the measure passes, the four student reps would rotate so that a different one would join the board each week. Student reps would not vote, but Kabari says they would participate in the full meetings and help bridge the disconnect between students and board members.

“Some members haven't been to school for thirty years,” she said, “And it’s good to have a unique perspective especially with people who are in the school six hours a day.”

 

