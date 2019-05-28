Man Dies While Hiking Mount Monadnock

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Authorities say a 78-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and died while hiking along New Hampshire's Mount Monadnock on Memorial Day.

Lt. William Boudreau of the state Fish and Game Department said the man, who was from Massachusetts, and two companions were on a trail in Jaffrey. They were just below the summit of Mount Monadnock when the man became unresponsive about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

His companions and good Samaritans attempted CPR for over one hour before paramedics from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter arrived. Medics hiked from a landing zone near the summit down to the hiker. Life-saving efforts were stopped at 10:35 a.m.

The initial investigation conducted by medical examiner's office indicates the hiker died of natural causes.

His name hasn't been released.

