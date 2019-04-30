Live Evening Event: How Should New Hampshire Fund Public Education?

The Exchange follows up on the NHPR series "Adequate," about how the state decides the value of public education, with a discussion in front of a live audience at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30th. We speak with NHPR reporter Sarah Gibson, school superintendents, an attorney who has represented school districts, and two representatives from the House Education Committee on how the Legislature is handling public education funding.
This program airs live at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1.
GUESTS:
- John J. Freeman—Superintendent of Schools, Pittsfield School District
- Jessica Huizenga—Superintendent of Schools, Milford School District
- John Tobin—One of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the landmark Claremont education case against the state, and a leader in the current NH School Funding Fairness Project
- Rick Ladd—Republican state representative from Haverhill; former chair of the Education Committee, N.H. House of Representatives
- David Luneau—Democratic state representative from Hopkinton; vice chair of the House Education Committee
- Sarah Gibson— NHPR's reporter on the Southern tier, who reported the "Adequate" series.