Live Blog: New Hampshire's 2020 State Primary Election

The 2020 New Hampshire state primary election is underway today, and NHPR reporters and producers will be covering it live on this blog and on NHPR's airwaves.

NHPR wants to hear from you: How was your voting experience during COVID-19? Let us know at elections@nhpr.org (Click here to see some of your responses.)

Visit NHPR's COVID-19 Voting Guide if you have questions about how the state primary process will work amid the coronavirus pandemic. NHPR's election coverage story dashboard is here.

Do you know where your polling place is? The state has this handy polling place search feature

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has activated its election day hotline: (866) 868-3703. The Secretary of State's Office election day hotline is (833) 726-0034.

State primary polls open

Update: 7:00 a.m.

The 2020 state primary election is underway today. New Hampshire's two largest cities, Manchester and Nashua, opened their polls at 6 a.m.

For this fall's elections, any New Hampshire voter may choose to vote in person at the polls, or by absentee ballot.

The Secretary of State's office reported Monday morning that 75,287 absentee ballots had already been returned for the state primary. As NHPR's Casey McDermott reports, "That's at least eight times as many absentee ballots as were cast in the 2016 primary election."

I live in Ward 4 in Concord, NH. I voted at 8:30 this morning. There weren't any lines and the whole process was pretty seamless. I was in and out in 5 minutes. In terms of covid precautions, I felt very safe. Everyone had a mask, there was a clear flow to foot traffic, I got my own pen to take home, and I sanitized my hands on the way out. It was wonderful!

- Kelly Buchanan, Concord

I voted absentee and it was easy. I received the information from our town, filled out the ballot request and scanned and emailed the request to our town clerk. I received my actual ballot in 2-3 days in the U.S. Mail. I then filled out the ballot and delivered it back in person to town hall. They have a dropbox so it was safe and easy. I checked the absentee ballot search page to see that my envelope was received by the town on 8/25/20. I also emailed the town clerk to change back to undeclared which also was accomplished. In all, very easy and efficient.

- Barbara Mellert, Hanover

I voted by Absentee Ballot in Milford, NH. The process was smooth and easy. I mailed my ballot at the Milford PO and it got to the clerk in 2 days. I used the link to the Attorney General to track the ballot and see that it was received. I chose to vote absentee because I am 71 and doing all I can to stay safe and healthy!

- Cathy Goldwater, Milford

I voted at 6:45 a.m. this morning at Parkside Middle School on the West Side. They did a great job; everyone wearing PPE, hand sanitizer was required on entry, and there were plexi-glass partitions in place. It felt very safe and controlled and left me optimistic for November's election day.

- Sarah Landry, Manchester