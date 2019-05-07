Lawsuit Filed Over Display of Bible at Manchester VA Medical Center

By 42 seconds ago

Manchester VA Medical Center.
Credit THOMAS FEARON / NHPR
   

A U.S. Air Force veteran has sued the director of New Hampshire's veterans hospital over the display of a Bible.

The Christian Bible became part of a memorial table at the Manchester VA Medical Center. It was removed in January after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation said some patients complained.

The group said it was a First Amendment violation. The Bible reappeared in a display case in February after other veterans complained.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and POWs. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by James Chamberlain against medical center Director Alfred Montoya says it should be a memorial to all who have served, regardless of their beliefs.

A Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said after consulting with lawyers, the center put the Bible back as "a secular tribute to America's POW/MIA community."

 

Tags: 
Manchester VA Medical Center
veterans

Related Content

Governor Signs Bill Allowing VA Doctors to Treat Vets at Any N.H. Medical Facility

By Jun 11, 2018
Peter Biello/NHPR

Governor Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill that allows doctors at the Manchester Veterans Affairs Medical Center to treat veterans at private hospitals.

 

A flood at the Manchester VA Medical Center last year destroyed clinic space. In response, Sununu signed an executive order suspending state licensing requirements so VA doctors could use space at private hospitals like Catholic Medical Center. 