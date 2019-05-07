Lawsuit Filed Over Display of Bible at Manchester VA Medical Center

A U.S. Air Force veteran has sued the director of New Hampshire's veterans hospital over the display of a Bible.

The Christian Bible became part of a memorial table at the Manchester VA Medical Center. It was removed in January after the Military Religious Freedom Foundation said some patients complained.

The group said it was a First Amendment violation. The Bible reappeared in a display case in February after other veterans complained.

The Missing Man Table memorial honors missing veterans and POWs. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by James Chamberlain against medical center Director Alfred Montoya says it should be a memorial to all who have served, regardless of their beliefs.

A Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said after consulting with lawyers, the center put the Bible back as "a secular tribute to America's POW/MIA community."