Lawmakers Want Bigger Share Of EPA Grants For Sewage Outflows To N.H. Rivers

The Merrimack River is affected by combined sewer overflows from cities like Manchester and Lowell, Massachusetts.

New Hampshire’s federal lawmakers want a bigger cut of a new national grant program to address sewage discharges in local rivers.

The new Environmental Protection Agency grants aim to help local governments prevent what are called Combined Sewer Overflows – systems that can put untreated stormwater and sewage directly into rivers at times of heavy precipitation.

It’s a problem in places like Lowell, Mass., and Manchester, which recently agreed to spend $231 million reducing its sewage overflows into the Merrimack River – a source of drinking water for cities downstream.

U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined other Democratic colleagues from Massachusetts in sending comments to the EPA on the new grant program.

They argue states like theirs should get a bigger share, since they've shown they need more infrastructure upgrades at a higher cost per person in their populations. Right now, the EPA's formula says bigger populations should be the ones to get larger grants.

The grant program has been authorized since the 1990s, according to the delegation, but received its first-ever funding of $28 million total in the last fiscal year.        

Wastewater
Manchester
sewage
stormwater
Merrimack River
merrimack valley

Manchester to Spend $231 Million to Reduce Wastewater into Rivers

By Jul 14, 2020

The City of Manchester has reached a deal with the state of New Hampshire and federal agencies to reduce the amount of sewage it discharges into nearby rivers by 75 percent.

The settlement, announced Monday by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, calls for an estimated $231 million upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment system over the next 20 years.

As Part Of EPA Agreement, Manchester To Alert Residents When Sewage Discharged Into Merrimack River

By Aug 12, 2019
Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the city of Manchester to alert residents when it discharges raw sewage into the Merrimack River. The change is part of a large agreement Manchester is finalizing this year with the EPA to ensure the city's wastewater and stormwater systems comply with the 1994 Clean Water Act. 

State Reassures Enviro. Group After EPA Says It'll Ease Pollution Rules During Pandemic

By Apr 3, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The state is trying to reassure environmental advocates in the wake of a controversial federal decision to ease pollution enforcement during the pandemic.

Debate Over Science and Risks Shapes 3M's Lawsuit Against N.H.'s PFAS Water Standards

By Nov 4, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire's strict new limits on PFAS chemicals have been in effect for more than a month now. Officials say the regulations are based on sound science. But the court battle against them is only just beginning.

It's spearheaded by 3M, the chemical company that helped invent PFAS. Their partners in New Hampshire include a cattle farmer, a fertilizer company and a town water utility. 