Wastewater

-
New Hampshire’s federal lawmakers want a bigger cut of a new national grant program to address sewage discharges in local rivers.Get environment and…
-
The state is trying to reassure environmental advocates in the wake of a controversial federal decision to ease pollution enforcement during the…
-
New Hampshire's strict new limits on PFAS chemicals have been in effect for more than a month now. Officials say the regulations are based on sound…
-
Officials in Rochester are investigating what they say is illegal oil dumping into the city’s sewer system.City officials say they first detected oil in…
-
New Hampshire is receiving more than $160,000 to keep waste water from boats out of the state’s lakes and shores.The funding announcement was made Friday…
-
The Exchange discussed New Hampshire's infrastructure issues over a series of shows this year. The American Society of Civil Engineers released their 2017…
-
State and federal officials plan to release dye into the Oyster River this week in an effort to study how water flows from a sewage plant along the…
-
The American Society of Civil Engineers has released their 2017 report card on New Hampshire’s infrastructure -- and the state is far from the honor…
-
In a letter to new EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Governor Chris Sununu complains that federal regulations on storm water runoff are too burdensome for…
-
Too often, says civil engineer Fred McNeill, it takes a disaster – sinkholes swallowing cars or dam bursts flooding communities -- to get the attention of…