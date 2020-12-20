Kuster Receives COVID-19 Vaccine As Lawmakers Urged To Get Vaccinated

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster says she's received a COVID-19 vaccination. Her receipt of the first of two shots comes as Congress's attending physician is urging lawmakers to get vaccinated.

The physician who serves Congress was blunt in advising lawmakers to get shots as soon as possible.

"My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal," wrote Dr. Brian P. Monahan, "there is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine."

Kuster was quick to comply. She announced that, on the advice of her doctor, she'd received her COVID vaccine within 24 hours after getting Monahan's letter.

"I believe in the science and I want to demonstrate to my constituents in New Hampshire that this vaccine is safe and effective," Kuster said in a statement released Friday.

The coronavirus vaccines allotted to Congress are designed to ensure government continuity.

They were made by Pfizer, and are part of the first 2.9 million doses that the FDA allocated nationwide last week.

After members are vaccinated, the congressional supply will be targeted to specific staffers.