Jokes! Quips! Comebacks! (And More!) Listen To Some Lighter Moments From The N.H. Primary Trail

By 2 minutes ago

Jokes!
Credit Jesse Costa/WBUR

There are those that consider this the most consequential election in our nation’s history. On the line, nothing less than the county’s collective destiny. In other words, politics are deadly serious in 2020.

And yet, the candidates are out there telling jokes!

During the past 12 or so months, NHPR’s reporters have heard some good - and no shortage of bad - jokes while out covering the campaign trail. 

Candidates reprising their childhood delusions, failed marriages, passion for professional wrestling...all of it in service to sway voters into their camp.

Give a listen as the NHPR newsroom presents a few of our favorite lighter moments from the trail:

Tags: 
2020 Elections
jokes
NH Politics
2020 Primary

Related Content

The Role Of New Hampshire Media In The First In The Nation Primary

By The Exchange Feb 5, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

NHPR's podcast about the New Hampshire primary, Stranglehold, held the mirror up to the media itself, and the role of local media in our first in the nation status. We talk about how the primary has impacted news rooms and reporters, and how those same newsrooms influence the election. 

Listen to the episode of Stranglehold: "The Newsroom."

Original air date: Thursday, February 6, 2020. 

In 4th Grade, Trying to Teach the N.H. Primary Without the Politics

By Feb 4, 2020
Sarah Gibson for NHPR

All eyes are now on the New Hampshire primary, and some elementary school teachers are trying to explain the process to students without getting caught up in partisan politics. This year, they have help from a new social studies curriculum, designed by the New Hampshire Historical Society.

N.H.'s Paper Ballots Are Hard to Hack, But That's Only Part of the Election Security Puzzle

By Jan 23, 2020
Dan Gorenstein, NHPR

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has long projected confidence about the security of the state’s elections. In the fall of 2016, as national security officials were warning state elections offices to “be vigilant and seek cybersecurity assistance” from federal partners, Gardner declined — saying New Hampshire didn’t need the extra help.