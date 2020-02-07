Jokes! Quips! Comebacks! (And More!) Listen To Some Lighter Moments From The N.H. Primary Trail

There are those that consider this the most consequential election in our nation’s history. On the line, nothing less than the county’s collective destiny. In other words, politics are deadly serious in 2020.

And yet, the candidates are out there telling jokes!

During the past 12 or so months, NHPR’s reporters have heard some good - and no shortage of bad - jokes while out covering the campaign trail.

Candidates reprising their childhood delusions, failed marriages, passion for professional wrestling...all of it in service to sway voters into their camp.

Give a listen as the NHPR newsroom presents a few of our favorite lighter moments from the trail: