Inspiration & Reflection on the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

How do the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., speak to us in this tumultuous moment of American history? Join our special call-in show in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we talk with Black activists and civil rights historians about recent events and what wisdom and lessons they take from King's life. How are you reflecting on the legacy and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. this year? Airdate: Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
GUESTS:
- Grace Kindeke - program coordinator of the American Friends Service Committee of N.H.
- James McKim - Manchester NAACP President.
- Jason Sokol - professor of history at UNH. He is the author of three books on the history of the civil rights movement: There Goes My Everything: White Southerners in the Age of Civil Rights; All Eyes Are Upon Us: Race and Politics from Boston to Brooklyn; and The Heavens Might Crack: The Death and Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.