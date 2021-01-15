Inspiration & Reflection on the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Former state representative Harvey Keye fought for the state to attach King's name to the holiday -- a battle that lasted for decades. It ended in 1999, with Keye sharing with his fellow lawmakers about growing up in Birmingham, Alabama under segregation and Jim Crow laws.

Keye is a Korean War veteran and a civil rights activist who marched with Dr. King in Birmingham in 1963. NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley went to visit with him at his home in Nashua to hear his story.