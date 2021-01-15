 Inspiration & Reflection on the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

Inspiration & Reflection on the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

By The Exchange 32 minutes ago
  • Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a crowd from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous, “I Have a Dream,” speech during the Aug. 28, 1963, march on Washington, D.C.
How do the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., speak to us in this tumultuous moment of American history?  Join our special call-in show in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as we talk with Black activists and civil rights historians about recent events and what wisdom and lessons they take from King's life. How are you reflecting on the legacy and work of Martin Luther King, Jr. this year? Airdate: Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

GUESTS:

  • Grace Kindeke - program coordinator of the American Friends Service Committee of N.H.
  • James McKim - Manchester NAACP President.
  • Jason Sokol - professor of history at UNH. He is the author of three books on the history of the civil rights movement: There Goes My Everything: White Southerners in the Age of Civil Rights; All Eyes Are Upon Us: Race and Politics from Boston to Brooklyn; and The Heavens Might Crack: The Death and Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

 

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr.
Black Lives Matter
NAACP

The Heavens Might Crack: The Death and Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

By The Exchange Jan 12, 2018

With M.L.K. Day approaching, we look at a forthcoming book that traces the response to King's assassination -- both here and around the world. At the time of his murder, King was a polarizing figure; indeed, it took until the year 2000 for New Hampshire to recognize the slain civil rights leader with a federal holiday.  We talk with UNH professor Jason Sokol about his book and about how America's fraught racial past has shaped current race relations.

This show originally aired on January 4th, 2018. 


From The Archive: MLK Day Finally Becomes A Holiday In N.H.

By Andrew Parrella Jun 5, 2014
Minnesota Historical Society

On a Monday morning the weather more closely resembled Martin Luther King Jr’s hometown of Atlanta, than it did downtown Concord. But the heat and humidity didn’t discourage those who had gathered at the statehouse for the historic bill signing.

Former N.H. State Rep. Remembers His Time With Martin Luther King Jr.

By & Jan 20, 2020

New Hampshire was the last state in the nation to establish Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Former state representative Harvey Keye fought for the state to attach King's name to the holiday -- a battle that lasted for decades. It ended in 1999, with Keye sharing with his fellow lawmakers about growing up in Birmingham, Alabama under segregation and Jim Crow laws.

Keye is a Korean War veteran and a civil rights activist who marched with Dr. King in Birmingham in 1963. NHPR's Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley went to visit with him at his home in Nashua to hear his story.

Community Members To Remember MLK's Life & Work At Manchester Event

By Jan 17, 2020
Library of Congress

Community members in Manchester will gather to remember the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday where discussion will also center on the work of the Poor’s People Campaign.