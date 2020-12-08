 How To Stay Active in a Coronavirus Winter | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

How To Stay Active in a Coronavirus Winter

By The Exchange 2 minutes ago

The winter solstice on December 21 brings us our shortest day and longest night of the year, marking the official start of winter. With the pandemic making gyms and team sports difficult, many people took up walking, running or biking to stay active. But now it’s cold and dark outside, we talk with outdoor enthusiasts about how to continue exercising safely in winter, and maybe even pick up a new sport. And we visit the "home of the world's worst weather," the Mt. Washington Observatory, to find out how summit observers cope.

Airdate: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

GUESTS:

  • Jay Broccolo - Weather Observer and Meteorologist at the Mt. Washington Observatory.
  • Jay Davis - Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Students at Dartmouth College, where he directs the first generation student programs. He is also Head Coach of the Ford Sayre Bill Koch League Nordic Program in the Upper Valley.
  • Liz Durant -  owner of Affinity Fitness, a fitness and nutrition company providing online personal training, nutrition and lifestyle coaching.
  • Jessyca Keeler -  executive director of SkiNH, a statewide association representing 30 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire.

How to keep kids active as the weather cools and the pandemic rolls on

Tags: 
Winter Sports
Coronavirus Coverage - Communities and Helpers

Related Content

We Love Winter: Backcountry Skiing & Ice Climbing

By The Exchange Feb 14, 2018
Photo by Andrew Drummond

With the Winter Olympics in full swing, we look at some thrilling winter sports in N.H.  An increasing number of people want to get outside in winter, and many say part of the fun of skiing down is climbing up snowy trails and mountains, or even scaling icy cliffs.  Have you tried backcountry skiing or ice-climbing?  We learn how to safely get started in these growing winter sports, what equipment is needed, and where it can be done.  