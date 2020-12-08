How To Stay Active in a Coronavirus Winter

The winter solstice on December 21 brings us our shortest day and longest night of the year, marking the official start of winter. With the pandemic making gyms and team sports difficult, many people took up walking, running or biking to stay active. But now it’s cold and dark outside, we talk with outdoor enthusiasts about how to continue exercising safely in winter, and maybe even pick up a new sport. And we visit the "home of the world's worst weather," the Mt. Washington Observatory, to find out how summit observers cope.
Airdate: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020
GUESTS:
- Jay Broccolo - Weather Observer and Meteorologist at the Mt. Washington Observatory.
- Jay Davis - Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Students at Dartmouth College, where he directs the first generation student programs. He is also Head Coach of the Ford Sayre Bill Koch League Nordic Program in the Upper Valley.
- Liz Durant - owner of Affinity Fitness, a fitness and nutrition company providing online personal training, nutrition and lifestyle coaching.
- Jessyca Keeler - executive director of SkiNH, a statewide association representing 30 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire.
