Summer camp, churches, and coffin workshop added to NH Register of Historic Places

In the mid-1930s, the town of Meredith was home to five summer camps, including one named Camp Kuwiyan. The camp operated as a girls camp on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee from the late 1920s through the 1950s.

On Wednesday, the state Division of Historical Resources announced it was being added to the state's Register of Historic Places .

The camp’s lodge, dining hall and theater all remain on the former site. Some of the buildings include notable architectural features like novelty drop siding and quasi-Adirondack style exterior details, according to the state.

Some of the other selected places have worn many hats over the decades.

Take the Deerfield Historical Society Museum, which was built in the mid-19th century using wood repurposed from a burned down home. At different points in its life, the structure served as the meeting place of the International Order of Odd Fellows, a coffin workshop, and a shoe-making shop that sold its products in Sears and Roebuck.

New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources Nurses on the front steps of Littleton Regional Hospital circa 1930. The hospital complex is historically significant as an example of an early 20th century hospital. Its main neoclassical-style building was constructed in 1906, according to the state Division of Historical Resources.

Other buildings on the list of new additions to the State Register include the Littleton Regional Hospital complex, Manchester's Riddle House, and churches in Alexandria, Brookline, Salisbury and South Weare.