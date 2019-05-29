How Should We Preserve, And Repurpose, Old Churches?

New Hampshire's landscape includes many old houses of worship, and while some are being restored, while others are being adapted for new use, as homes, businesses, or meeting spaces. We examine the importance of these structures to communities, and the debate around what their future should be.

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, and again at 7 p.m.

