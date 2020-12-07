 Hassan Announces Senate Reelection Run | New Hampshire Public Radio

Hassan Announces Senate Reelection Run

By 1 hour ago

Hassan at an NHPR forum in 2016
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is kicking off her reelection campaign.

Hassan, a Democrat, told WMUR-TV this week she will seek a second term in 2022. In an interview airing Sunday, she said she believes voters sent her to Washington to reach across the aisle, and that she will continue to focus on how to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassan, a former governor, defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a tight race in 2016 to win the seat.

Tags: 
2022 Elections
Maggie Hassan
NH Politics

