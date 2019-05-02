'Grow Your Own' Medical Marijuana Bill Clears N.H. Senate

Credit DD via Flickr Creative Commons

Medical marijuana patients in New Hampshire will be able to grow their own cannabis under a bill approved Thursday by the Senate.

HB 364, which passed on a 14-10 vote, allows qualified patients to grow up to six plants--three mature, and three immature--after they register with the state.

There are approximately 7,000 approved therapeutic cannabis patients in New Hampshire. They currently have to purchase their cannabis through one of four Alternative Treatment Centers. Backers of the ‘grow your own’ bill say that limits access and drives up the price.

“Therapeutic cannabis can be very expensive when sold at an Alternative Treatment Centers, and some patients have had to turn back to opioids as a cheaper option to ease their pain,” said Sen. Tom Sherman, a Democrat from Rye, during Thursday’s debate.

Some law enforcement officials, including the N.H. Association of Chiefs of Police, oppose the bill, arguing home-grown marijuana will inevitably find its way to unlicensed users.

Sen. Sharon Carson, a Republican from Londonderry, expressed concern that the legislation doesn’t contain enough enforcement measures to prevent theft or misuse.

But with bipartisan backing, the measure cleared the Senate after a floor amendment stripped away a provision to “gift” any home-grown marijuana to other approved patients.

Earlier this session, the N.H. House passed a different version of the measure, meaning the two chambers will have to reach an accord on the final language.

It isn’t clear if Gov. Chris Sununu will sign off on the plan.

medical marijuana
therapeutic cannabis
pot
grow your own
NH Senate

Senate Committee Supports 'Home Grow' Option for N.H.'s Medical Marijuana Program

By Apr 25, 2019

 

A bill to allow patients in New Hampshire's therapeutic cannabis program to grow some of their own marijuana has won support from a key Senate committee.

Next week, the full Senate will consider permitting patients and designated caregivers to grow a limited amount of cannabis.

 

The House passed a similar bill last month. The Senate has never supported home cultivation legislation before.

 

Bill to Allow Home-grown Medical Marijuana Passes N.H. House

By Mar 10, 2019
NHPR

 

Medical marijuana patients would be able to grow their own supply under a bill passed by the New Hampshire House.

New Hampshire legalized medical marijuana in 2013, and as of late November, there were 7,120 patients enrolled in the program. For now, they must travel to one of the state's four dispensaries to get the drug, but the House passed a bill Thursday that would allow patients or caregivers to grow their own.

N.H. Supreme Court Rules Board Wrong to Deny Workers' Comp for Medical Pot

By Mar 7, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

 

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a labor appeals board was wrong to determine that workers' compensation insurance can't reimburse an employee for the cost of medical marijuana.