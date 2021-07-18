-
The state has granted approval for a medical marijuana dispensary to open in Keene.Temescal Wellness plans to open the site Saturday at 69 Island Street,…
-
Lawmakers Consider Overriding Veto Of Bill To Allow Medical Marijuana Dispensaries To Be For-ProfitsOperators of medical cannabis dispensaries are urging legislators to overturn a veto of a bill that would allow them to operate as for-profit…
-
Medical marijuana patients in New Hampshire will be able to grow their own cannabis under a bill approved Thursday by the Senate.HB 364, which passed on a…
-
New Hampshire's medical marijuana law turns 5 next month, and the Therapeutic Cannabis Advisory Council will be issuing a five-year status report on how…
-
State lawmakers recently passed a bill designed to expand access to medical marijuana through additional dispensaries, but a bill to allow patients to…
-
The New Hampshire Senate has passed a bill that would allow two more medical marijuana dispensaries to open in the state. Lawmakers legalized medical use…
-
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program has more than doubled in size since 2016, according to the latest available data from the Department of Health…
-
Several bills in the New Hampshire legislature would extend the list of qualifying conditions for therapeutic cannabis, including chronic pain and PTSD.…
-
New Hampshire’s medical marijuana program finally got off the ground in April, with the opening of the state’s first cannabis treatment center. Three of…
-
Less than a week after New Hampshire’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened in Plymouth, another is poised to open on Thursday in Dover.The…