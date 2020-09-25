 Governor Bans Smoking Near Woods, Most Campfires As Drought Drives Wildfire Risk | New Hampshire Public Radio

Governor Bans Smoking Near Woods, Most Campfires As Drought Drives Wildfire Risk

New Hampshire is taking the rare step of banning most campfires and smoking near public woodlands to prevent forest fires as drought conditions get worse.

The new ban prohibits the burning of debris on public property, as well as most kinds of campfires. Also banned are the smoking of pipes, cigars or cigarettes on or near public woodlands and trails.

Violators could face fines of up to $1,000 and have to cover the costs of putting out any wildfires they're responsible for starting.

For any fires not covered by the ban, residents can seek permits from their local fire wardens.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed the proclamation Friday after getting Executive Council approval earlier this week. It’s an option in droughts that officials say the state hasn’t used in at least 20 years.

The ban could stay in effect as long as the dry conditions last. The drought is now rated “extreme” in some areas of southern and central New Hampshire. It may last into winter.

Learn more about the drought's connections to climate change through our reporting project, By Degrees.

Drought
Forest Fires

