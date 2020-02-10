In Final Hours, Klobuchar Works To Seal The Deal

By 1 minute ago

Senator Klobuchar speaks to a crowd of about 500 in Exeter on Monday, Feb. 10.
Credit Todd Bookman / NHPR

Polls suggest Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has gained momentum in the final days leading up to the primary.

One of the senator's campaign stops Monday included a visit to the Rotary Club in Nashua.

Speaking to a room of about 200 with mixed political views, Klobuchar focused on her economic plans, education reforms and making immigration reform a priority.

While she touted herself as a pragmatist, she also pitched herself as someone who understood the challenges small business owners and others face day to day.

"That is the sacred trust between the leader of our great country, and the people of our country. I want to restore that trust,” she said.  “I will fight for you.”

“This one is certainly real people. She can identify with us,” said Rick Manganello, from Hudson. He says he’s a “conservative independent,” and on Tuesday he’s deciding between Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

[2020 Voter's Guide: What you need to know before casting your ballot]

While Klobuchar didn’t tout her record of winning red counties in Minnesota during her campaigning, she tried to lay common ground for her audience.

“We live in a country of shared dreams, and you know this because you live your own dreams because of the work you do every day,” she said. “No matter where you come from, or how much money you have, or who you know, what you look like, who you love, or where you worship, that you can make it in this great country.”

Carl Andrade, from Nashua, is a recent Klobuchar convert. He decided he was going to vote for her on Sunday. He says she’s the “goldilocks candidate,” not too far on the left or the right, and has sensible polices.

He says he once thought Joe Biden was the best person to beat President Trump.

“I’m just thinking maybe he’s past it. Maybe it’s time for someone else,” he said.

Now, he’s telling his friends, family and co-workers he can about his new number one.

“The more I think about it, I’ve been telling everyone all day yesterday and today, they really ought to consider Amy,” he said.

In Exeter, Klobuchar highlighted that her candidacy would bring people together. 

"And it is on us, to bring people with us, instead of shutting them out. And I've always told people, that if you are tired of the extremes in our politics, and the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me," she said. 

Molly Allen, who lives in Exeter, says that resonates with her. 

"Her strength here is to be able to hold a tension of opposites," she said. "She's able to walk that fine line, and hold it together, and hold us together in some positive ways." 

Todd Bookman contributed reporting from Exeter. 

Tags: 
2020 Primary
Amy Klobuchar

Related Content

The Final Hours Of The N.H. Primary: How Candidates And Voters Spent The Weekend

By The Exchange Feb 9, 2020
Annie Ropeik; NHPR

A Friday night debate, then dozens of campaign events across New Hampshire, as primary candidates make one last effort to reach as many voters as possible. We discuss the biggest news from the final hours of the N.H. primary, and hear how voters, and candidates, are gearing up for Tuesday. 

Have questions about registering to vote or casting a ballot? Check out our voter guide. 

Klobuchar Makes Final Push To Attract New Hampshire's Undecided Voters

By Feb 9, 2020
Daniela Allee / NHPR

Sen. Amy Klobuchar spent the weekend crisscrossing New Hampshire, hoping to capitalize on what her campaign says is new interest from undecided voters.

N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: Candidates Make Closing Pitches To New Hampshire Voters

By 6 hours ago
Todd Bookman | NHPR

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

Note: Click here for Part 1 of our Primary Countdown Blog.

2020 N.H. Primary Voter's Guide: What You Need to Know Before Casting Your Ballot

By , & 21 hours ago
Allegra Boverman

The 2020 New Hampshire primary is Tuesday, Feb 11. Here's a primer on what you need to know before heading to the polls.