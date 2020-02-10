In Final Hours, Klobuchar Works To Seal The Deal

Polls suggest Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has gained momentum in the final days leading up to the primary.

One of the senator's campaign stops Monday included a visit to the Rotary Club in Nashua.

Speaking to a room of about 200 with mixed political views, Klobuchar focused on her economic plans, education reforms and making immigration reform a priority.

While she touted herself as a pragmatist, she also pitched herself as someone who understood the challenges small business owners and others face day to day.

"That is the sacred trust between the leader of our great country, and the people of our country. I want to restore that trust,” she said. “I will fight for you.”

“This one is certainly real people. She can identify with us,” said Rick Manganello, from Hudson. He says he’s a “conservative independent,” and on Tuesday he’s deciding between Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

While Klobuchar didn’t tout her record of winning red counties in Minnesota during her campaigning, she tried to lay common ground for her audience.

“We live in a country of shared dreams, and you know this because you live your own dreams because of the work you do every day,” she said. “No matter where you come from, or how much money you have, or who you know, what you look like, who you love, or where you worship, that you can make it in this great country.”

Carl Andrade, from Nashua, is a recent Klobuchar convert. He decided he was going to vote for her on Sunday. He says she’s the “goldilocks candidate,” not too far on the left or the right, and has sensible polices.

He says he once thought Joe Biden was the best person to beat President Trump.

“I’m just thinking maybe he’s past it. Maybe it’s time for someone else,” he said.

Now, he’s telling his friends, family and co-workers he can about his new number one.

“The more I think about it, I’ve been telling everyone all day yesterday and today, they really ought to consider Amy,” he said.

In Exeter, Klobuchar highlighted that her candidacy would bring people together.

"And it is on us, to bring people with us, instead of shutting them out. And I've always told people, that if you are tired of the extremes in our politics, and the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me," she said.

Molly Allen, who lives in Exeter, says that resonates with her.

"Her strength here is to be able to hold a tension of opposites," she said. "She's able to walk that fine line, and hold it together, and hold us together in some positive ways."

Todd Bookman contributed reporting from Exeter.