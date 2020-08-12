DraftKings Launches N.H.'s First In-Person Sports Gambling Location in Seabrook

New Hampshire's first sports gambling parlor opened Wednesday in Seabrook.

Visitors to The Brook, located at the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound racetrack, can place bets on both professional and collegiate sports.

The facility is the first of up to 10 in-person gambling parlors approved in 2019 by the legislature. Last December, online gambling launched to anyone located within the state’s geographic boundaries.

Subscribe here to NHPR's email newsletters for more New Hampshire news.

The state awarded Boston-based DraftKings a contract to manage both online and in-person sports gambling in New Hampshire. The state will share 50 percent of any revenue earned.

The Brook already offered casino-style table games and off-track betting, as well as food and drink options. In 2019, the facility underwent a major overhaul after being acquired by Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts.

Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the facility says it has reorganized its seating to ensure physical distancing, and is requiring guests and employees to wear masks.