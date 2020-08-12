 DraftKings Launches N.H.'s First In-Person Sports Gambling Location in Seabrook | New Hampshire Public Radio

DraftKings Launches N.H.'s First In-Person Sports Gambling Location in Seabrook

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of Draftkings

New Hampshire's first sports gambling parlor opened Wednesday in Seabrook.

Visitors to The Brook, located at the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound racetrack, can place bets on both professional and collegiate sports. 

The facility is the first of up to 10 in-person gambling parlors approved in 2019 by the legislature. Last December, online gambling launched to anyone located within the state’s geographic boundaries.

Subscribe here to NHPR's email newsletters for more New Hampshire news.

The state awarded Boston-based DraftKings a contract to manage both online and in-person sports gambling in New Hampshire. The state will share 50 percent of any revenue earned.

The Brook already offered casino-style table games and off-track betting, as well as food and drink options. In 2019, the facility underwent a major overhaul after being acquired by Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resorts. 

Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the facility says it has reorganized its seating to ensure physical distancing, and is requiring guests and employees to wear masks. 

Tags: 
sports gambling
Seabrook
Gambling

Related Content

10 More Communities Approve Sports Betting Retail Locations

By Mar 11, 2020
CREDIT CREDIT BAISHAMPAYAN GHOSE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Voters in 10 communities gave in-person sports betting the green light during Town Meeting elections Tuesday.

Under a state law passed in 2019, up to 10 in-person gambling parlors can open statewide, but before a community can serve as a host, local voters first must give approval at the ballot box.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, which is regulating sports wagering, voters in Belmont, Derry, Hampton, Hinsdale, Hudson, Newmarket, Pelham, Rollinsford, Salem and Seabrook approved a ballot question Tuesday.

Thousands Register To Bet On Sports In New Hampshire

By Jan 2, 2020
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The New Hampshire Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in the state in the first day since the launch.

New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting on Monday. The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices.

Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.

Sununu Lays His Money Down, As Sports Gambling Goes Live in N.H.

By Dec 30, 2019
Todd Bookman/NHPR

With an $82 bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, Chris Sununu, the state’s 82nd governor, helped launch sports wagering in New Hampshire on a snowy Monday afternoon.