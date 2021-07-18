-
Sports gambling has netted the state $4.6 million in tax revenues since launching last December.N.H. Lottery Commission officials say that revenue figure…
The state’s second in-person sports gambling parlor goes live today.Gamblers can now place bets at the South Side Tavern in Manchester. The Brook in…
New Hampshire's first sports gambling parlor opened Wednesday in Seabrook.Visitors to The Brook, located at the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound…
For the first time in New Hampshire history, gamblers will be able to legally wager on a competitive eating contest this weekend.DraftKings, which was…
Voters in 10 communities gave in-person sports betting the green light during Town Meeting elections Tuesday.Under a state law passed in 2019, up to 10…
Voters in 15 New Hampshire towns are scheduled to vote during annual town meetings whether to permit the operation of sports betting retail locations in…
Thousands Register To Bet On Sports In New HampshireThe New Hampshire Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in the state in the first day since the launch.New Hampshire became…
With an $82 bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, Chris Sununu, the state’s 82nd governor, helped launch sports wagering in New Hampshire…
With Contracts Approved, Sports Gambling Will Launch Soon in N.H.Officials approved a contract with Boston-based Draft Kings on Monday to bring both in-person and online sports wagering to the state. The Executive…
Voters in New Hampshire cities delivered a mixed message Tuesday on whether to allow sports gambling parlors in their communities.A ballot measure that…