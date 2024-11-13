Seabrook's plan for new water wells faces opposition in Hampton Falls. Here's why.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Residents spoke out during last week's public hearing regarding Seabrook's plan to install three public wells on its land off Stard Road.

They told state officials Seabrook's plan would lower the water supply and questioned whether the project would hinder the future growth of Hampton Falls.

According to state law, Seabrook must get a “large groundwater withdrawal permit ” from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to develop the wells. Large groundwater withdrawals — defined as 57,600 gallons or more within a 24-hour period — require state permits due to their potential to lower groundwater levels and impact surrounding wells.

Holding public hearings is part of the permit process, allowing those in surrounding areas who might be affected to ask questions and offer comments. This is the second public hearing held by NHDES concerning the new wells Seabrook proposes to develop. The first public hearing was held last year concerning two proposed wells off Weare Road in Seabrook.

