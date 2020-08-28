 Dover Police Officer Fired Following Domestic Violence Allegations | New Hampshire Public Radio

Dover Police Officer Fired Following Domestic Violence Allegations

The Dover Police Department has fired an officer after an altercation with his wife left her with multiple rib fractures.

Ronald “RJ” Letendre, a former mixed martial arts fighter, has been on leave from the department since July 10, when he called 911 alleging his wife Sarah was assaulting him inside their Rollinsford home. She was arrested by Rollinsford police and charged with simple assault.

[Read NHPR's previous coverage of this story here.]

Her supporters say she was the victim of repeated physical abuse by her husband, and that police showed favoritism toward one of their own.

Hospital discharge papers show that Sarah Letendre suffered multiple rib fractures during the altercation.

In a message posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, Dover Police Chief William Breault said he was firing Letendre “due to multiple violations of departmental policy.”

The Merrimack County Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the incident and whether Rollinsford Police acted appropriately in arresting and charging Sarah Letendre. The Rollinsford Police Department announced it would also review how the case was handled, but to date hasn’t released any information about its findings.

