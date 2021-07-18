-
Former Dover Police Officer Involved In Domestic Abuse Case Charged With Drug TheftA Strafford County grand jury has indicted a former Dover Police officer for allegedly stealing drug evidence in 2016.R.J. Letendre is accused of taking a…
Prosecutors are dropping assault charges filed against a woman who claims she was the victim in a domestic violence case involving a former Dover police…
The Dover Police Department has fired an officer after an altercation with his wife left her with multiple rib fractures.Ronald “RJ” Letendre, a former…
Domestic Violence Call Results in Arrest of Officer's Wife; Family Claims He Is the AbuserBoth the Rollinsford and Dover police departments are undertaking internal investigations following a domestic violence call last week that resulted in…
The town of Rollinsford holds a forum Monday night on long-standing concerns about its drinking water. Residents in the local water-sewer district say…
Kevin, The Unofficial Mascot of Rollinsford, Flies Off In The NightBack in January, NHPR ran a story about Kevin, a sandhill crane who was melting hearts in the town of Rollinsford. Despite a leg injury and freezing…
Rollinsford doesn’t attract many high profile visitors. It’s a rural community on the New Hampshire-Maine border, with a small downtown and modest houses…