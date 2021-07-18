-
Former Dover Police Officer Involved In Domestic Abuse Case Charged With Drug TheftA Strafford County grand jury has indicted a former Dover Police officer for allegedly stealing drug evidence in 2016.R.J. Letendre is accused of taking a…
-
Prosecutors are dropping assault charges filed against a woman who claims she was the victim in a domestic violence case involving a former Dover police…
-
The Dover Police Department has fired an officer after an altercation with his wife left her with multiple rib fractures.Ronald “RJ” Letendre, a former…
-
Domestic Violence Call Results in Arrest of Officer's Wife; Family Claims He Is the AbuserBoth the Rollinsford and Dover police departments are undertaking internal investigations following a domestic violence call last week that resulted in…
-
Staying Home When Home Isn't Safe: Domestic Violence During A PandemicStay-at-home orders and quarantine measures may have life-threatening consequences for those experiencing domestic/intimate partner violence, and also…
-
We follow up on the Concord Monitor’s series, Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence In New Hampshire, by looking at what a person needs when they…
-
A federal appeals court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty of stalking a New Hampshire teenager.David Ackell, 49, of Seekonk, Massachusetts,…
-
A newly approved $1 million in federal funding is helping three legal organizations provide no-cost services to low-income victims of domestic violence…
-
Under pressure from federal regulators Berlin has changed a housing ordinance that could unintentionally result in victims of domestic violence being…