Currier Museum of Art Celebrates 100th Anniversary

New Hampshire Gov. Moody Currier (1885-1887).
Credit State Portrait by Robert Vonnoh
 

New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

On Feb. 19, 1919, the state Legislature voted to officially create the "Currier Gallery of Art." The museum was the dream of New Hampshire's 49th governor, Moody Currier, and his wife, Hannah. They left their estate to set up a museum for the benefit of the public.

The museum will hold a gala event on Saturday, March 30. Proceeds will help fund free community art programs for the public.

Since its creation, the museum has welcomed more than a million visitors and displayed internationally significant works of art.

 

Tags: 
Currier Museum of Art

