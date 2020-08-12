 Criminal Investigation Sought into N.H. Senate Candidate Corky Messner's Foundation | New Hampshire Public Radio

Criminal Investigation Sought into N.H. Senate Candidate Corky Messner's Foundation

By 58 seconds ago

Corky Messner, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, 2020.
Credit Courtesy

A former chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court has requested a criminal investigation into a charitable foundation run by Corky Messner, a Republican running for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

The letter Mary Mullarkey and others sent to the Colorado secretary of state and attorney general accuses Messner of running a fraudulent foundation purported to help low-income college students.

It was spurred by a recent Washington Post article describing how the Messner Foundation awarded just one scholarship in its first 10 years.

Messner's campaign says the scholarship program did not formally begin until 2016 and that a second student recently was awarded funds.

- Holly Ramer, Associated Press

_______

We Want To Hear From You: How Can NHPR Help Make You A More Informed Voter?

Tags: 
Corky Messner
2020 Elections
2020 Senate Race

