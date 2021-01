What's it like to come of age during a time of extreme political division and a global pandemic? We talk with young Granite Staters about how the past year has shaped and impacted them, and what they're thinking about the future.

Air date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021.





(Listen to the show live from 9-10 a.m. using the "Listen Live" button at the top of this page. The full audio of the discussion will be posted here after 10 a.m. on Tuesday).

This show was produced by Christina Phillips.