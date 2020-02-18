Can Progressives and Moderates Unite?

We talk with writer and liberal political commentator E.J. Dionne about his new book: "Code Red." In it, he urges moderates and progressives to stop feuding and come together if they really want to defeat President Trump. Dionne gives examples from U.S. history when people of slightly different political persuasions got together and made major change. He says today's Democrats could actually learn a political lesson from a Republican icon: Ronald Reagan.

Air date: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

GUEST: