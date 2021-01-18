 Bomb Threat Briefly Closes Pease Airport | New Hampshire Public Radio

Bomb Threat Briefly Closes Pease Airport

(File photo)
Credit Pease Development Authority

Porstmouth International Airport at Pease was briefly evacuated Monday morning following a bomb threat.

The threat, which was sent through a fax machine, was received shortly before 10 a.m., according to Chase Congreves, the airport’s manager of administration.

The note said an explosive was located within the airport, but didn’t give a specific location. According to Congreves, it demanded a ransom be sent to a Yahoo email account.

Local and state police swept the airport with the assistance of K-9 dogs, and determined the threat didn’t appear credible.

“Not something we take lightly, whether it's credible or not,” said Congreves. 

One inbound flight and one departing flight were delayed due to the evacuation. The airport returned to normal operations around noon Monday.

Portsmouth PD said they are still investigating the incident.

