 Bills Propose Holding Earlier N.H. State Primary Elections | New Hampshire Public Radio

Bills Propose Holding Earlier N.H. State Primary Elections

By 24 minutes ago

A New Hampshire House committee is considering proposals to move the date of state primary elections.  Backers of the bills say holding earlier party primaries will boost political participation; critics say it could do the opposite.

By law, New Hampshire holds state primary elections on the second Tuesday in September.

No state other than Rhode Island holds its primaries that late. Two bills in the legislature would change that - one would move primary day to June, the other to August.

Republican backers say holding an earlier primary will increase political engagement, and give challengers more time to take on incumbent candidates.

But critics of the changing the calendar, including the Secretary of State's office, say it could cause confusion and reduce voter turnout.

Others testified that moving up primary day and lengthening the general election, could also make it harder for third-party candidates, because they would have less time to gather the petition signatures needed to make the ballot.

Sign up here to get Primarily Politics, NHPR's weekly politics newsletter, in your inbox.

Tags: 
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H. House Committee Takes On Proposed Tax Cuts

By 20 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Tax cuts are a priority for the new Republican majority in the State House this year. Bills to reduce or eliminate several state taxes were before a committee of the New Hampshire House Thursday.

Second Time's The Charm For MacDonald, As Council Okays His Bid For N.H. Chief Justice

By Jan 22, 2021

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald has been confirmed as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, ending a protracted political dispute over who should lead the state’s high court.