Bill Banning Police Choke Holds in N.H. Becomes Law

Gov. Chris Sununu has signed a sweeping bill to overhaul state criminal justice policy, including a ban on the use of choke holds by police in New Hampshire.

In addition, the bill, which was retooled this session in response to the killing of George Floyd, requires police officers to report misconduct they see on the job and provides money to pay for psychological screenings of police recruits.

It prohibits private prisons in New Hampshire and creates so-called “good Samaritan” protections for reporting an alcohol-related emergency if the person is younger than 21. It also adjusts the state's bail system, clarifying the process for detaining defendents considered dangerous by a judge.

In a statement, Sununu called the measure, which was largely crafted by Democrats, "a good first step." Sununu added that he looks forward to the continued work of the commission he established earlier this year on law enforcement accountability. The commission was given 45 days to come up with a series of recommendations to provide to Sununu. But this week, the commission said it may need additional time to complete its work.