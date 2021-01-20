Biden Inauguration: Watch, Listen Live

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday. The inaugural events for the 46th president of the United States take place amid tight security in Washington after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and, given the coronavirus pandemic, necessitated a very different kind of ceremony.

NHPR and NPR will air special live coverage of the inaugural ceremony starting at 11 a.m. and extending through 2 p.m.

Watch the ceremony and inaugural address via this NPR video livestream: