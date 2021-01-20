 Biden Inauguration: Watch, Listen Live | New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden Inauguration: Watch, Listen Live

  • Inauguration Coverage image
    Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the next President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
    Caroline Amenabar/NPR; GPA Photo Archive/Flickr

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in Wednesday. The inaugural events for the 46th president of the United States take place amid tight security in Washington after the riot at the U.S. Capitol and, given the coronavirus pandemic, necessitated a very different kind of ceremony.

NHPR and NPR will air special live coverage of the inaugural ceremony starting at 11 a.m. and extending through 2 p.m.

Watch the ceremony and inaugural address via this NPR video livestream:

Joe Biden
Presidential Inauguration
2020 Elections

