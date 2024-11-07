© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden urges Americans to 'bring down the temperature'

By Deepa Shivaram
Published November 7, 2024 at 9:11 AM EST

President Biden plans to address the nation on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the election results and the transition, the White House told reporters.

Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the election, the White House said. He told Trump he was committed to a smooth transition. He invited Trump to meet with him at the White House in the near future.

Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
