Are You Running Into Problems Trying to Vote in New Hampshire? We Want to Hear From You.

At NHPR, we want to make sure you have the information you need to cast your vote safely and securely this fall, with some changes in place due to COVID-19. We also want to know if New Hampshire voters are running into any challenges when trying to cast a ballot. That’s where you can help.

We’re teaming up with newsrooms across the country to track barriers to ballot access and other voting problems as part of ProPublica’s Electionland, a collaborative reporting project that relies on news tips from the public about their experiences with the election process.

So far, Electionland has produced investigations into racial disparities in rejected absentee ballots, the spread of misinformation on social media, the potential disenfranchisement of nursing home residents because of the pandemic and more. They also put together educational resources like this guide on how to make sure your vote counts.

You can help NHPR and ProPublica’s Electionland better cover the voting process by letting us know about election problems you encounter in this general election.

We will be on the lookout for anything that prevents people from voting. In other elections, these have included issues like mail-in ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.

SMS: Text the word VOTE , VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

Go to m.me/electionland. Complete this form (or scroll down to the one at the bottom of this post) to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

Please note: The tiplines listed above are for getting in touch with journalists. If you want to make an official election complaint to report suspected illegal activities at your polling place, you should get in touch with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Election Law Unit. You can call them at 603-271-3658 or 1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03), or email electionlaw@doj.nh.gov.