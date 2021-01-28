 Amherst Man Charged With Threatening Congress By Phone Gets Hearing | New Hampshire Public Radio

Amherst Man Charged With Threatening Congress By Phone Gets Hearing

By 55 minutes ago

Ryder Winegar, of Amherst, N.H., is accused of leaving phone messages for six members of Congress on Dec. 16 threatening to hang them if they didn’t support former President Donald Trump.
Credit House.gov

A judge is deciding whether a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress in December will remain jailed while his case proceeds.

Ryder Winegar, 33, of Amherst, is accused of leaving phone messages for six members of Congress on Dec. 16 threatening to hang them if they didn't support former President Donald Trump.

He was arrested Jan. 11 and had a detention hearing Thursday, during which a prosecutor argued he was both a flight risk and a danger and has provided inconsistent information to the court.

His attorney denied that and asked that he be released.

—Holly Ramer, Associated Press

Tags: 
U.S. Capitol
Amherst
Insurrection at the Capitol
Congress
extremists

Related Content

N.H. Man Arrested for Threatening Members of Congress Who Don’t ‘Get Behind Donald Trump’

By Jan 13, 2021
Transcript of voicemail full of threats, curse words

An Amherst man will remain in custody pending a bail hearing after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for members of Congress.