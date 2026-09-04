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Deceased lawmaker will still appear on Tuesday's ballot

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
The Laconia Motorcycle Week Association announced the death of its longtime Executive Director Charlie St. Clair on Aug. 22, 2026. St. Clair, who is also a state lawmaker, died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident Aug. 4 in Ohio.
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Laconia Motorcycle Week
Charlie St. Clair, of Laconia, was running for his fourth term in the Legislature when he died in a motorcycle crash in August. His name will be on Tuesday's ballot but replaced with another Democrat for the November election.

Charlie St. Clair, the longtime head of Laconia’s Bike Week festival who died in a motorcycle accident last month, will still appear on Tuesday’s primary election ballot as a Democratic candidate for the New Hampshire House.

St. Clair served three terms in the House and was running for reelection at the time of his death in a crash in Ohio. But because the ballots were printed before he died, his name will still appear when voters step into the booth on Tuesday.

House Democrats are recruiting another Democrat to take St. Clair’s place on the November ballot.

“We are grateful for Rep. Charlie St. Clair’s years of service to his community and our state,” said Jacob Madden, campaign director, in a statement. “New Hampshire Democrats will have someone on the ballot for the November election, and we look forward to keeping his seat blue as we aim to flip the State House this November.”

St. Clair died while making his 50th annual trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. He was 76.

Voting booth in Manchester.
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Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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