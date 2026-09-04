Deceased lawmaker will still appear on Tuesday's ballot

Charlie St. Clair, the longtime head of Laconia’s Bike Week festival who died in a motorcycle accident last month, will still appear on Tuesday’s primary election ballot as a Democratic candidate for the New Hampshire House.

St. Clair served three terms in the House and was running for reelection at the time of his death in a crash in Ohio. But because the ballots were printed before he died, his name will still appear when voters step into the booth on Tuesday.

House Democrats are recruiting another Democrat to take St. Clair’s place on the November ballot.

“We are grateful for Rep. Charlie St. Clair’s years of service to his community and our state,” said Jacob Madden, campaign director, in a statement. “New Hampshire Democrats will have someone on the ballot for the November election, and we look forward to keeping his seat blue as we aim to flip the State House this November.”

St. Clair died while making his 50th annual trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. He was 76.