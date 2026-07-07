The behind-the-scenes scramble begins to replace Graham Platner as he weighs his future

The behind-the-scenes scramble to replace Graham Platner has begun less than one day after new accusations appear to have sunk the progressive Democrat's meteoric campaign for Maine's U.S. Senate seat.

Platner has not made any additional public comments since releasing a video statement Monday afternoon that his campaign was "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward" in response accusations of sexual assault from a woman he once dated. But support for Platner cratered among key supporters in the state and nationally within hours of the POLITICO story.

Nearly all of the leaders of the Maine Democratic Party — including the party chairman, legislative leaders and other Democratic nominees for Congress and governor — have called on Platner to withdraw from the race. Platner has also lost support from national allies such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, not to mention the deep-pocketed political organizations that he would need to run a campaign against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

Sanders was among the last to withdraw his support but is arguably among the most impactful given Platner's embrace of the independent's populist campaign to take on billionaires and the nation's political institutions.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine," Sanders said on social media Tuesday afternoon. "In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside."

Meanwhile, the list of potential nominees to replace Platner is growing. Platner would have to formally withdraw from the race by 5 p.m. July 13 in order for Democratic Party leaders to choose a nominee in a process that has yet to be spelled out.

Those names include several former Democratic candidates for governor, such as former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah. One of Platner's Democratic primary opponents, David Costello, also said he would be seek the nomination. Another potential candidate is Jordan Wood, who ran for the Senate seat before switching to the primary contest for Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Wood finished third in that race after a ranked-choice runoff.

It's also unclear whether Gov. Janet Mills, who was Platner's biggest opponent in the primary until she suspended her campaign in late-April, would be interested in rejoining the race against Collins.

How exactly the selection process will play out, should Platner withdraw, remains unclear, however.

The law is ambiguous, stating only that "a political committee may make a replacement nomination" if the nominee withdraws "on or before 5 p.m. of the 2nd Monday in July preceding the general election." The committee would then have until July 27 to put forward a nominee.

But Democratic Party officials have not responded to requests about how that process would play out.

In a post reiterating his interest in joining the race, Shah called for a televised debate and town halls.

"As the Maine Democratic Party determines the nominating process, one thing is clear: it should be transparent and open," he said. "Mainers should see and hear directly from the candidates vying to represent our state at the highest level."

The Maine Democratic Party has more than 100 state committee members. If Platner withdraws, those members will largely decide who replaces him.

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