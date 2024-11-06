Republicans look poised to keep control of NH Senate, Executive Council

The race for control of the State House was far from settled as of midnight Tuesday, but it was trending in Republicans’ favor in the New Hampshire Senate and the Executive Council. Too many races were unresolved in the 400-member New Hampshire House to determine which party might prevail there.

Click here for the latest results from the Associated Press.

State Senate

Republicans looked poised Tuesday to expand their 14-10 majority in the state Senate, possibly ousting Democratic Minority Leader Donna Soucy, who is seeking a seventh term.

As of 11:30 p.m. Soucy, of Manchester, was trailing Victoria Sullivan, a former House lawmaker from Manchester, by 2.4 percentage points with 83% of votes counted.

Democratic Sen. Shannon Chandley of Amherst was also behind her Republican challenger, Rep. Tim McGough of Merrimack by 3 percentage points. The Associated Press had not yet called the race for McGough but reported that nearly all votes in that district had been counted as of 11:40 p.m.

If Republicans succeed in growing their majority in the Senate, it would be a remarkable victory in an election where Democrats had hoped to narrow their disadvantage by flipping a seat currently held by a Republican, Sen. Denise Riccardi of Bedford.

Even if Republicans were to maintain their current 14-seat majority, they’d have a considerable advantage on key issues next session, from abortion rights and cannabis legalization to education funding and parental rights legislation.

That’s especially true with Republican Kelly Ayotte’s win in the governor’s race and the possibility that Republicans could also expand their majority in the House. Most of the House races were still being counted as of 11:30 p.m.

Lawmakers’ first task next year will be passing a two-year budget with far less revenue than the prior four years, when the state collected millions in federal pandemic aid and interest and dividends tax revenue. Keeping a GOP majority in the Senate and winning the governor’s office will almost certainly end Democratic hopes of reinstating the interest and dividends tax.

Party leaders could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.

Executive Council

Republicans look likely to keep their 4-1 majority on the Executive Council, a body that approves judicial appointments and state agency heads and oversees the majority of state contracts.

As of 11 p.m., four Republican candidates were leading their challengers by comfortable margins. A Democrat was also solidly in the lead in the remaining district, which has long been represented by that party on the council.

In recent years, Republicans have used their majority on the council to eliminate subsidized reproductive health care for nearly 5,400 Granite Staters and to defund a long-running sex education program .

Incumbent Republicans Joe Kenney of Wakefield, David Wheeler of Milford, and Janet Stevens of Rye looked likely to win reelection Tuesday, with most of the votes reported in each of their races .

Manchester Republican John Stephen, a former Department of Health and Human Services’ commissioner, was on track to replace Republican Ted Gatsas, who is retiring after six years on the council.

Democrat Karen Liot Hill, Lebanon’s former mayor, appeared poised to replace Cinde Warmington of Concord, who left her seat to run for governor.