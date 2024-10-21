As Ayotte and Craig clash, race for NH governor expected to break spending record

Republican Kelly Ayotte is continuing to criticize Democrat Joyce Craig for campaigning out of state alongside Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

But the bulk of Ayotte's own financial support in the tight race for New Hampshire governor comes from out-of-state donors.

According to recent campaign finance reports, Ayotte has raised nearly $18 million — a record amount of money — with two thirds of it coming from the Live Free PAC, which is funded by the Republican Governors Association.

Filings show the Democratic Governors Association has meanwhile donated about $1 million to Craig, or about 20% of her total campaign funds collected.



Craig is looking for more cash in western Massachusetts, where she was set to appear Monday night in North Hampton, alongside Healey.

In a statement, Ayotte accused Craig of preferring to collect checks from what she called “Massachusetts liberals” than face questions about her record as the former mayor of Manchester.

Overall spending in this year's governor's race is expected to top the previous record, set in 2000 when Republican Craig Benson won a competitive three-way GOP primary, and then the general election, in part by spending more than $11 million of his own money.